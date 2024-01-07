Open Menu

PML-N To Take Revolutionary Steps To Overcome Inflation: Shehbaz

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PML-N to take revolutionary steps to overcome inflation: Shehbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that his party would take revolutionary steps to overcome inflation and mitigate the sufferings of people.

He expressed these views in meetings with party leaders including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Malik Afzal Khokhar and Mohsin Shahnawaz. Party affairs and general elections came under discussion in the meetings.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the spirit of party leaders and workers regarding preparations for upcoming general elections in the country. He said that elections on February 8 would prove to be a starting point of the country's development and added that people had seen that no party came up to their expectations.

He said, "Only Nawaz Sharif has fulfiled promises made with the people. The PML-N will balance the economic policies whereas the trust of people and financial institutions would be restored."

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Saad Rafique February Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

19 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

19 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

19 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

19 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

19 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

19 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

19 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

19 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

19 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan