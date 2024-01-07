PML-N to take revolutionary steps to overcome inflation: Shehbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that his party would take revolutionary steps to overcome inflation and mitigate the sufferings of people.

He expressed these views in meetings with party leaders including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Malik Afzal Khokhar and Mohsin Shahnawaz. Party affairs and general elections came under discussion in the meetings.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the spirit of party leaders and workers regarding preparations for upcoming general elections in the country. He said that elections on February 8 would prove to be a starting point of the country's development and added that people had seen that no party came up to their expectations.

He said, "Only Nawaz Sharif has fulfiled promises made with the people. The PML-N will balance the economic policies whereas the trust of people and financial institutions would be restored."