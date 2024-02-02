Open Menu

PML-N To Win Polls With Huge Majority: Rana Munawar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 06:04 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) District General Secretary and candidate from NA-85 and PP-78 Rana Munawar Ghous said on Friday his party would win general election with huge majority due to its public-friendly policies and development across country

Addressing corner meetings in Chak No 153-NB,154-NB,155-NB and Sobhaga ,Shah Nikdur and Sillanwali in connection with his election campaign, he said only his party was capable of steering the country out of crises and putting it on the road to progress. He said the PML-N would bring progress and prosperity to the country through the power of vote, under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Rana Munawar said general elections would bring democratic stability and elected representatives would play their role in country's development, after reaching assemblies.

PML-N Sillanwali Tehsil President Rana Nadeem Ahmad said the party had always made public service its motto because people know who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country.

Party activists, including Rana Irshad Advocate, PML-N Tehsil Sillanwali Youth Coordinator Rana Kaleem, PML-N Sillanwli Tehsil Social Team In-charge Rana Tehseen and others were also present.

