PML-N's Anjum Aqeel Wins NA-46 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Anjum Aqeel Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-46 Islamabad Capital Territory by securing 81,958 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Amir Masood, who bagged 44,317 votes.
The voters' turnout remained 43 percent.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ghazali Saleem Butt of PML-N wins PP-146 election1 minute ago
-
PPPP Fayyaz Ali Butt wins PS-81 election1 minute ago
-
PPPP M. Farooq Awan wins PS-95 election1 minute ago
-
Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman of PML-N wins PP-148 election11 minutes ago
-
Hamza Shahbaz of PML-N wins NA-118 election11 minutes ago
-
PML-N Anjam Aqeel wins NA-46 election11 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Ikram-Ullah Khan wins PS-22 election11 minutes ago
-
Ghazali Butt wins PP-146 election11 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Sahid Thaheem wins PS-44 election21 minutes ago
-
Faisal Ayub of PML-N wins PP-168 election21 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s M. Taimur Talpur wins PS-51 election21 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Arbab Amer Aman-Ullah wins PS-70 election21 minutes ago