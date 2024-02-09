(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Hafeez ur Rehman Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-188, Rajanpur-II by securing 85,936 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Sardar

Ahmad Ali Khan Dershak who bagged 70,206 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 50.5%.