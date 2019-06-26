The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned PML-N's member Punjab Assembly Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry in person, regarding a case challenging his eligibility

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case against PML-N's MPA Kashif Chaudhry.

During hearing, the petitioner's counsel pleaded before the bench that PML-N's MPA from PP-241 had attached a fake bachelor degree with his nomination papers submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

After hearing arguments, the bench summoned MPA in person on July 27, to answerin the petition.