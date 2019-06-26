UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N's MPA Summoned In Fake Degree Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:42 PM

PML-N's MPA summoned in fake degree case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned PML-N's member Punjab Assembly Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry in person, regarding a case challenging his eligibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned PML-N's member Punjab Assembly Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry in person, regarding a case challenging his eligibility.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case against PML-N's MPA Kashif Chaudhry.

During hearing, the petitioner's counsel pleaded before the bench that PML-N's MPA from PP-241 had attached a fake bachelor degree with his nomination papers submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

After hearing arguments, the bench summoned MPA in person on July 27, to answerin the petition.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan July Islamabad High Court From Nomination Papers PP-241 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank raises US$ 500 million from A ..

28 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General to headline Abu Dhabi Climate ..

28 minutes ago

Peshawar, Bahawalpur win matches in Blind Cricket ..

1 minute ago

Need of collective role stressed in handling envir ..

1 minute ago

Karachi to host mega sports festival on Aug 14

1 minute ago

Dubai to host first &#039;Accessible Tourism&#039; ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.