ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Muhammad Ashraf Rasool has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-138, Sheikhupura-III by securing 38,604 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate, Abuzar Chadhar who bagged 33,073 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 48.79%.