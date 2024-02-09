PML-N's Muhammad Ashraf Wins PP-138 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Muhammad Ashraf Rasool has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-138, Sheikhupura-III by securing 38,604 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate, Abuzar Chadhar who bagged 33,073 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 48.79%.
