PML-N's Politics Revolves Around Saving Looted Money: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

PML-N's politics revolves around saving looted money: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said here on Sunday the epicenter of PML-N's politics was just to conceal the massive corruption of its leadership and find ways to save the plundered wealth.

Talking to newsmen, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to recover the looted national wealth from the corrupts and plunderers. Past rulers looted the public wealth ruthlessly and transferred it to abroad through Telegraphic Transfers (TTs), she added.

She said, "the meetings of PML-N in London will soon end as its leaders have no agenda for the welfare of nation".

They wanted to deceive the masses by making fictitious stories and taking advantage of illness of their leader, she said.

She said the people had been facing great difficulties due to failed economic policies of the past PML-N government.

Dr Firdous said these plunderers must have to give the answers of 18 questions, as those questions would always follow them.

"The nation want to know much more about the massive corruption of the Sharif Family", she said, adding the plunderers should come back and face the masses.

