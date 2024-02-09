(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), candidate Sardar Mohammad Yousaf Zaman, has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-14, Mansehra by securing 115,544 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Mohammad Saleem Imran, who bagged 103,333 votes. Overall voters' turn-out remained 44.77 percent.