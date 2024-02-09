ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Tanvir Aslam Malik of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-21 Chakwal-II by securing 83,055 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Tariq Mehmood Afzal, who bagged 75,142 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 58.75 %.