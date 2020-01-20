UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-Q Never Desired For Chief Ministership: Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:29 PM

PML-Q never desired for chief ministership: Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid had neither expressed its desire for the Punjab chief ministership nor Sardar Usman Buzdar was being changed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid had neither expressed its desire for the Punjab chief ministership nor Sardar Usman Buzdar was being changed.

The PML-Q, the MQM and the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) were standing with the government, as they had given assurance that they would not become a part of any anti-government move.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the Data Centre of Overseas Pakistani Mian Tariq here, he said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar enjoyed the support of the Punjab Assembly members and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a question, he said that intra-party difference of opinion was beauty of democracy and the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf believed in the freedom of expression. The parliamentarians had the prerogative to put forth their demands/requirements since they were elected to the assemblies by making promises with people of their respective Constituencies.

The governor said: "We will ensure resolution of public issues being raised by the assembly members." To another question, he said the government would also resolve genuine issues of its allied parties through dialogue and consensus, asserting that the government's team was in constant liaison with the allied parties' leadership.

He said the government was ensuring conducive environment for both local and foreign investors including overseas Pakistanis who were investing in the country.

The governor said there was no flour crisis in the country. The PTI government was fully committed to ensure relief to the common man on priority, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution MQM Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Punjab Democracy Man Muslim Media Government Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: PCB announces online tickets

38 minutes ago

Municipal Committee Tando Jam passes budget of Rs2 ..

21 seconds ago

Punjab University issues admission schedule for LL ..

23 seconds ago

French Foreign Ministry Calls for Implementation o ..

26 seconds ago

PAC Subcommittee referred audit reports of New Air ..

28 seconds ago

WASA advises consumers to pay water bills, get le ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.