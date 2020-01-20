PML-Q never desired for chief ministership: Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid had neither expressed its desire for the Punjab chief ministership nor Sardar Usman Buzdar was being changed.

The PML-Q, the MQM and the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) were standing with the government, as they had given assurance that they would not become a part of any anti-government move.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the Data Centre of Overseas Pakistani Mian Tariq here, he said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar enjoyed the support of the Punjab Assembly members and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a question, he said that intra-party difference of opinion was beauty of democracy and the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf believed in the freedom of expression. The parliamentarians had the prerogative to put forth their demands/requirements since they were elected to the assemblies by making promises with people of their respective Constituencies.

The governor said: "We will ensure resolution of public issues being raised by the assembly members." To another question, he said the government would also resolve genuine issues of its allied parties through dialogue and consensus, asserting that the government's team was in constant liaison with the allied parties' leadership.

He said the government was ensuring conducive environment for both local and foreign investors including overseas Pakistanis who were investing in the country.

The governor said there was no flour crisis in the country. The PTI government was fully committed to ensure relief to the common man on priority, he added.