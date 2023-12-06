PMN-N awards five national assembly constituency tickets for Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) central parliamentary board Wednesday has successfully concluded phase-I interview Chaired by former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for party candidates from the five districts of Hazara division.

The session was held at PML-N Central Secretariat, Model Town Lahore where board members conducted interviews with prospective candidates.

According to the details, for the upcoming general elections, PML-N parliamentary board has decided the tickets for 7 national and 18 provincial assembly Constituencies of Hazara division including districts Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, and Torghar while the seats for two districts including Battagram and Kohistan would be announced later.

In district Abbottabad, no candidate submitted documents for the ticket in the face-off against Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha PK-44 provincial constituency and for the two national constituencies, NA-16 and NA-17, as well as for. However, during the session, Amjad Shahzaman withdrew his paper in support of Malik Arshad Awan for the provincial constituency PK-45.

The approved tickets were for NA-14 Mansehra, PML-N has granted the ticket to Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar, while for NA-15 Mansehra cum Torghar the ticket has been approved for former Federal Minister Sarda Yousuf. Similarly, for NA-16 Abbottabad-I, former Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbassi has been granted the ticket, and for NA-17 Abbottabad-II, the ticket was approved for Malik Mohabbat Awan. Similarly for NA-18 Haripur former MNA Babar Nawaz Khan has been allotted the ticket.

The first phase of interviews has been concluded for the national assembly candidates in districts Abbottabad, Haripur, Torghar, and Mansehra. Interviews for candidates from Kohistan NA-12, Battagram NA-13, and provincial constituencies PK-31/32/33/34/35 will be conducted in the next phase.

Parliamentary board members, including Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Maryam Aurangzeb, Captain Safdar, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Murtaza Javed Abbassi, and Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, interviewed the candidates. Final decisions are expected to be announced in the coming days.