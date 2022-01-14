(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) Muhammad Ayub Afridi paid a surprise visit to the Islamabad International Airport on Friday to inspect facilities and services being extended to the passengers including the expats.

The advisor also visited its international departure lounge and different counters to witness the operating procedure and equipment being used for physical search, baggage clearance and narcotics check of passengers by respective focal agencies.

At the international departure check-in counters, he interacted with the passengers leaving for Abu Dhabi and Muscat.

The passengers were very appreciative of the fact that the advisor himself visited the airport to get first-hand knowledge of the issues being faced by the passengers while travelling abroad or coming to Pakistan.

They also appreciated the advisor for his keenness to ensure improvement in the existing facilities at Islamabad International Airport.

The Advisor assured the passengers that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, necessary facilities with strengthening of existing infrastructure would be made available to the them in coordination with all relevant stakeholders in the shortest possible time, at all the airports in Pakistan.

He issued directions to all agencies/departments working at the airports to provide better services to the outgoing and incoming passengers along with improvement of services and infrastructure aimed at providing facilitation to the passengers including overseas Pakistanis travelling from airports in Pakistan.