UrduPoint.com

PM's Aide On Culture Engr Amir Muqam Inaugurates Lok Mela

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PM's aide on Culture Engr Amir Muqam inaugurates Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam here on Saturday formally inaugurated the 10-day folk festival of Pakistan "Lok Mela" organized by Lok Virsa, National Heritage and Culture Division.

Speaking on the occasion, the adviser stated that Lok Mela provides a much-needed platform to the traditional practitioners including master artisans, folk artistes, folk musicians, and folk dancers from all over the country to participate in the festival and win recognition of their talent at national level.

Artists and artisans are our asset and they contribute immensely to the development of the society, he added.

The adviser further stated that the events like Lok Mela serve to promote national harmony and integration among all federating units through projection of their indigenous culture and folk heritage. The events like Lok Mela are a priority of the present government as these promote Pakistan's traditional culture and provide healthy entertainment for the people.

Engr Amir Muqam maintained that Pakistan is a peace loving country with a diverse and ancient cultural heritage. Our creative people continue keeping their centuries' old traditions alive with great pride. The work of our artisans and artists is matchless. Our crafts have a separate identity in the entire world. Culture is an effective tool through which true soft image of Pakistan can be projected.

The adviser also thanked all regional and provincial governments and their cultural departments for cooperating with Lok Virsa for organizing this national event.

He appreciated the Lok Virsa for donating a part of its earnings from the festival to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund.

The adviser greatly appreciated the efforts of Lok Virsa administration as well as the National Heritage and Culture Division for holding this mega cultural event in a befitting manner.

Fareena Mazhar, Secretary, National Heritage and Culture on the occasion said the projects like Lok Mela serve to eliminate the menace of extremism in the society.

There is a message of peace, unity, love and brotherhood in the teachings of our great Sufi saints. Festivals contribute to disseminate this message to the humanity. She further added that the major focus of the festival is rural Pakistan. The beneficiaries are rural performers and creative artisans who are certainly a real bearer of our magnificent cultural heritage.

In his welcoming remarks, Shahzad Durrani, Executive Director, Lok Virsa welcomed the participants and shed light on the objectives of the festival. He also thanked provincial cultural departments and other coordinating agencies for their enabling role in holding the festival.

The chief guest later visited festival grounds and met participants from different provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The festival will continue with all its attractions till 4th December. Daily timings are from 1000 to 2200 hours.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Flood Amir Muqam Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir December Event All From Government Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Punjab secy health discusses purchasing of stents ..

Punjab secy health discusses purchasing of stents at reasonable price

56 minutes ago
 Vikram Gokhale passes away

Vikram Gokhale passes away

1 hour ago
 ECO Trade, Development Bank to provide Є150mln so ..

ECO Trade, Development Bank to provide Є150mln soft loan to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

4 hours ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: R ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: Reports

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for po ..

Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for power show today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.