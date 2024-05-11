Open Menu

PM's Coordinator Extends Best Wishes To Punjab's New Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Prime Minister's Coordinator for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, extended congratulations to Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on his swearing-in as Governor of Punjab.

In a statement, Prime Minister's Coordinator Usmani conveyed well wishes to Sardar Salim Haider Khan, the Governor of Punjab, expressing hope that he would effectively fulfill his constitutional duties to enhance unity within the province and the nation as a whole.

Usmani remarked that the selection of Sardar Saleem Haider as Punjab's governor reflects the ruling coalition's trust in his capabilities.

Shabbir Usmani described Sardar Salim Haider Khan as a principled, sincere, and humble political leader.

He also stated, "The appointment of the Governor of Punjab signifies a positive sign for democracy."

