PM's Coordinator Extends Best Wishes To Punjab's New Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Prime Minister's Coordinator for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, extended congratulations to Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on his swearing-in as Governor of Punjab.
In a statement, Prime Minister's Coordinator Usmani conveyed well wishes to Sardar Salim Haider Khan, the Governor of Punjab, expressing hope that he would effectively fulfill his constitutional duties to enhance unity within the province and the nation as a whole.
Usmani remarked that the selection of Sardar Saleem Haider as Punjab's governor reflects the ruling coalition's trust in his capabilities.
Shabbir Usmani described Sardar Salim Haider Khan as a principled, sincere, and humble political leader.
He also stated, "The appointment of the Governor of Punjab signifies a positive sign for democracy."
Recent Stories
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar to visit Beijing for Pak-China FMs’ Strategic Dialogue from May 139 minutes ago
-
Dacoit in police custody injured during police encounter9 minutes ago
-
PM expresses govt desire to attract investment from UK, other countries19 minutes ago
-
PIA's first pre Hajj flight departs for Madinah from Karachi59 minutes ago
-
One killed another hurt as roof caves in59 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys truckload of expired food items, Rs 50k fine imposed59 minutes ago
-
24 criminals held1 hour ago
-
Two youth killed in coaster-bike collision1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 185,600 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change issue2 hours ago
-
Engineer Amir Muqam Chairs meeting on GB development, security2 hours ago
-
Police recover 10 stolen goats: accused arrested2 hours ago