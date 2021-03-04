PMs' decision to seek vote of trust from NA, a brave step: Shaukat Yusafzai

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that opposition was playing the politics of disintegration and wanted to malign democratic norms in the country for their personal interest.

Responding to the statements of opposition regarding the Senate election here on Thursday, Shaukat Yousafzai said the win of Yousaf Raza Gillani was in fact the defeat of democracy as there was no room for corruption and horse-trading in democratic norms.

The decision of the Prime Minister to seek a vote of trust from the National Assembly, he said, was a brave step as Prime Minister Imran Khan always exhibited the skills of his captaincy and undoubtedly faced all challenges on the front foot.

He said a gang of corrupt elements in the shape of PDM has gathered beneath one banner to protect their misdeeds of the past. Imran Khan was the only leader confronting the corrupt mafia without any fear or pressure.

Shaukat said Prime Minister Imran Khan could also use government machinery to influence the Senate election but he did not do so and upheld the supremacy of law and ensured fair and transparent Senate elections.

Replying to a question, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman even lost his own seat in Kurram and in Daska election the PML-N would also have lost its own seat if the Election Commission had not announced a re-election in the constituency.