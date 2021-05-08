UrduPoint.com
PM's Visit To Open New Avenues Of Cooperation Between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia : Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

PM's visit to open new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia : Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said warm welcome given by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to Prime Minister Imran Khan was the manifestation of the good personal relations between the two dignitaries.

In a tweet Chaudhry Fawad said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were two brotherly nations and their relationship is based on mutual respect.

He said the visit would open new avenues of cooperation and cement bilateral relations.

