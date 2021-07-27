(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) observed the international day for conservation of Mangroves Ecosystem with an aim to consolidate gains of mangroves plantation, reinforced the constructive measures and awareness activities for safeguarding the mangroves.

PMSA prepared special banners highlighting messages regarding the day displayed on various prominent places including Karachi fisheries, coastal bases, PMSA ships, boats and pickets, said a news release on Tuesday.

Activities also included mangroves plantation ceremony at PMSA Base Keti Bandar followed by presentation of PMSA documentary to notable community members.

Awareness lecture was also arranged at HQ PMSA for PMSA officers/ CPOS/ Sailors regarding importance of mangroves. Officers and members of staff participated in all activities with zeal and zest.

The day for conservation of Mangroves Ecosystem is celebrated every year on July 26th to raise awareness on importance of mangroves as a unique, special and vulnerable ecosystem. Day is a reminder of pivotal role of mangroves in preserving ecosystems near coastal areas.