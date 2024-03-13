Open Menu

PMSA Recovers Two More Bodies From Sunken Fishing Boat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PMSA recovers two more bodies from sunken fishing boat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), in collaboration with the Pakistan Navy, persisted in their search efforts on the eighth day following the tragic sinking of Fishing Boat AL ASAD ALI (23377-B) near Hajambaro Creek.

According to a news release on Wednesday, despite facing challenges such as dense marine traffic and rough sea conditions, PMSA units successfully recovered the bodies of two fishermen at sea on Tuesday.

The recovered bodies were promptly handed over to the relevant authorities for further proceedings.

With this latest development, the total number of bodies retrieved from the sea stands at twelve.

The search for the remaining two bodies is ongoing, with PMSA and PN units deployed at sea maintaining close coordination with local authorities and the fishing community.

The incident, which occurred on March 5 near Hajambaro Creek, is believed to have been caused by a combination of technical issues and adverse weather conditions.

The unwavering dedication and ongoing search efforts by PMSA and PN units underscore their steadfast commitment and preparedness to respond to maritime emergencies and assist in civil calamities at sea.

