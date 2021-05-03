PMSA rescues capsized boat

An overload small boat, carrying 13 persons and 100 ice blocks, capsized near Karachi Shipyard on Monday which was rescued by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :An overload small boat, carrying 13 persons and 100 ice blocks, capsized near Karachi Shipyard on Monday which was rescued by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

According to PMSA news release, the PMSA rescued all the crew members and the boat drowned boat also.

Boat namely "Al Usman" had left Karachi Fish Harbour and due to overload, it lost its balance and capsized near Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW).

The distressed fishermen were taken on board PMSA ship and two of the injured were immediately shifted to medical facility at PMSA Headquarters.