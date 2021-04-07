PMSA seizes huge quantity smuggled diesel, arrests 9

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) foiled a smuggling bid of huge quantity diesel and arrested involved accused.

The PMSA in an operation conducted at Pakistan side of international maritime boundary line (IMBL) between Pakistan and Iran have recovered 25,000 liters of smuggled diesel from a boat and arrested 9 crew members,according a news release on Wednesday.

Seized diesel and arrested accused have been handed over to Pakistan Customs for further legal proceedings.