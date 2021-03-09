UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Announces Competition Of Old Pakistani Films Songs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

PNCA announces competition of Old Pakistani films songs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced a competition of old Pakistani films songs.

PNCA is celebrating the success of Pakistani Films and its music under the banner of PNFA (Pakistan National Film Awards), said in a press release.

The deadline to submit entries till March 12 and the winners will also be invited to perform at PNCA Islamabad.

They will be awarded with cash prizes as well as certificates.

The film music have flourished between the early 1950s and the mid of 1970s.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Film And Movies Music March

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $68.17 a barrel M ..

10 minutes ago

Vote of Trust for PM Imran: Asad Qaisar says he wi ..

18 minutes ago

France Identifies Islamists Linked to Samuel Paty' ..

19 minutes ago

PACE President Daems to Pay Working Visit to Mosco ..

19 minutes ago

Uzbekistan, Pakistan discuss progress on bilateral ..

19 minutes ago

Europe stock markets little changed at open 9 marc ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.