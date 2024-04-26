Open Menu

PNCA , IFWA To Organize A Special Puppet Show

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PNCA , IFWA to organize a special puppet show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the International Foreign Women Association Islamabad, will organize a Puppet Show for foreigners and the general public on April 28.

The activity will be held at PNCA Auditorium.

The family puppet show will be performed in English, featuring 20 minutes performance followed by the presentation.

The puppet theatre PNCA will showcase the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets and will present puppet folk tales, skits and folk dances.

Children along with parents have been invited to attend the show.

