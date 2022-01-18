UrduPoint.com

PNCA Starts Registration In 'Arts Lovers Club'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 12:49 PM

PNCA starts registration in 'Arts Lovers Club'

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started registration in "Arts Lovers Club"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started registration in "Arts Lovers Club".

According to PNCA, the registered persons will get numerous opportunities to participate in musical, theatrical and artistic activities.

PNCA invited art enthusiasts to attend music listening sessions, drama reading sessions, literature recitations, instrumental performances, talks by experts, film screenings and many other interesting activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Music Reading Love

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: Govt deliberates over shutting down s ..

Coronavirus: Govt deliberates over shutting down schools for children under 12 y ..

11 minutes ago
 No retired, in-service armed forces personnel work ..

No retired, in-service armed forces personnel working in NADRA on deputation: Se ..

7 minutes ago
 'Fire on ice': Jamaica make history with 3 bobslei ..

'Fire on ice': Jamaica make history with 3 bobsleigh teams to Olympics

7 minutes ago
 Cavaliers beat Durant-less Nets, Unvaxxed Irving t ..

Cavaliers beat Durant-less Nets, Unvaxxed Irving to continue part-time

7 minutes ago
 9 Muzaffargarh MPs suspended for non-submission of ..

9 Muzaffargarh MPs suspended for non-submission of tax returns

7 minutes ago
 Russia Aware of US, Allies Campaign to Discredit B ..

Russia Aware of US, Allies Campaign to Discredit Beijing Olympics - Foreign Inte ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.