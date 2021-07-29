PNCA starts work on cultural programmes

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has formally started work on cultural programmes in its regional office Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has formally started work on cultural programmes in its regional office Quetta.

An official of PNCA Asmara told APP on Thursday that initially PNCA announced to organize photography classes to capture the majesty and raw beauty of Balochistan province.

She said that registration process was in full swing for photography classes and so far two dozen citizens applied for this course.

She said that PNCA would preserve and promote the tangible and intangible culture and traditions the people of Balochistan through such programmes.

She said that any citizen could participate in these classes without any age bracket, adding that interested participants should discover true potential as a photographer.

"We believe in giving youth the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential," she added.

She said that these classes were an effort to promote photography along with polishing the creative skills of the youth.

The classes would be conducted by professional photographers.

\395

