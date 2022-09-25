PNCA to display exhibition of paintings, Heritage crafts of Rohtas fort on Sept 27

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) would display an exhibition of paintings and Heritage crafts from Rohtas Fort to mark the world Tourism day 2022 on September 27 and 28 (Tues-Wed) at its premises.

According to details, Art works showcasing collection by as many as 13 talented artists from across the country are on exhibit experimented with oil, acrylic and watercolor mediums to promote sustainable and responsible tourism at the World Heritage Site of Rohtas Fort.

The event is being organized by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP) in collaboration UNESCO Islamabad and Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), PNCA and Serena Hotels.

Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP) with support of AICS and technical assistance by UNESCO Islamabad in collaboration with the Directorate General of Archaeology – Punjab carried out a series of interventions to engage the local community living around Rohtas Fort in safeguarding cultural heritage between 2020-2021.

This included training tour guides and establishing a social enterprise to create handmade souvenirs.

Following the successful conclusion of these interventions, STFP developed an innovative strategy to increase the sustainability of the social enterprise. 13 talented artists attended guided tours, taught basic painting techniques to local school children and created live paintings on-site. The artists also worked with STFP to promote sustainable and responsible tourism at the World Heritage Site.

The art works will be on display at PNCA from 27 to 28 September for general public and art lovers to admire, appreciate and purchase while the proceeds from the sale of these paintings will be reinvested in supporting the Rohtas Heritage Crafts Women Enterprise and a small percentage will go back to the artists as a token of appreciation for lending their talents to this worthy cause, said the organizers.