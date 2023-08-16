Open Menu

PNCA To Identify New Talents For Promoting Culture: DG PNCA

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Muhammad Ayub Jamali has said that new talents would be identified and developed by organizing more cultural events and festivals.

Talking to APP, the newly-appointed Director General, PNCA said that it was the art that had the capacity to do away with barriers and bring people together while celebrating their diverse cultural background.

"PNCA is a national level cultural department that aims to promote artistic activity and focuses on all forms of art, like visual and performing arts", he added.

He said that PNCA would focus on the promotion of art and culture of all four provinces with the aim to promote the true image of the country.

He said that PNCA management was determined to highlight the country national culture and heritage, adding that the council aimed to build an environment conducive to the flourishing of arts which were accessible to everyone.

Furthermore, he said that it also aimed to build on provincial linages and links with other cultural organizations, nationally, for promoting culture, heritage and arts.

Ayub Jamali said that PNCA was dedicated to promote Pakistan art on local and international scale.

"Our elevate and unique programs that present traditional and contemporary art practices, we reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of the country as well as support professional development of the artists", he added.

Ayub Jamali said that PNCA had maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions, featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists.

