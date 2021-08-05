UrduPoint.com

PNS ZULFIQUAR Visits Germany During Overseas Deployment

PNS ZULFIQUAR visits Germany during overseas deployment

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ZULFIQUAR visited Hamburg, Germany, as part of Pakistan Navy overseas deployment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ZULFIQUAR visited Hamburg, Germany, as part of Pakistan Navy overseas deployment.

Upon arrival at port, the ship was warmly welcomed by Naval and Air Attache (Pakistan) Berlin and officials from German Navy, said a Pakistan Navy news release here received on Thursday.

During stay at port, the Mission Commander Commodore Syed Rizwan Khalid along with Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR Captain Rao Ahmed Imran Anwar called on Chief of Staff German Naval Command Rear Admiral Frank Lensky, Commander Hamburg Naval Command Captain Michael Giss and Chief Harbour Master of Hamburg Port Pollmann.

During the interaction, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were acknowledged. Mission Commander also conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of of Germany in general and German Navy in particular.

Later, Mission Commander and Commanding Officer also attended wreath laying ceremony at Naval Memorial Laboe Kiel. During the visit, an impressive ceremony was held onboard PNS ZULFIQUAR to celebrate 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Germany.

Earlier, PNS ZULFIQUAR participated in bilateral naval exercise with Polish Navy Ship ORP KORMORAN in Baltic Sea.

The exercise encompassed advanced Maritime maneuvers including Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIO) Boarding and Force Protection drills.

The exercise was aimed to enhance military cooperation through naval engagement and augment interoperability between the two friendly navies.

The visit of PNS ZULFIQAR to Germany and conduct of bilateral naval drill with Poland will further foster navy to navy relations and will go a long way in strengthening diplomatic and military relations, among friendly countries.

