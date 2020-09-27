UrduPoint.com
PO Arrested During Raid

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 09:10 PM

PO arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral police involved in house robberies, a police spokesman said here on Sunday.

During course of action, Rata Amral police held proclaimed offender namely Muhammad Adeel who were wanted by police involved in street crime and house robberies.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against the anti social elements.

More Stories From Pakistan

