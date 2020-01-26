PO with head money arrested

(@imziishan)

sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested proclaimed offender (PO) from Sajjid Shaheed police limits.

Police spokesman Saturday said that a proclaimed offender Muhammad Usman alias Chitta was wanted to Faisa lAbad police in different cases i.

e. terrorism, robbery and attempt of murder since 2011.

Punjab government had announced head money Rs. 2, 00,000 for the arrest of proclaimed offender Muhammad Usman .Police have also recovered illegal weapons from the PO.