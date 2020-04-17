UrduPoint.com
POL Prices Are Likely To Go Further Rs. 20 Down

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:18 PM

The sources say that the government will cut down the POL prices to give relief to the public facing difficulties due to Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2020) Good news for the people facing difficult time due to global Coronavirus pandemic as the prices of petroleum products were likely to do go further down this month.

The sources in Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority said that the petroleum prices could go Rs 20 further down. They said that the government wanted to give relief to public facing troubles due to the global pandemic.

The government important petroleum products comparatively at low rates as the price of per barrel of petrol cost government $36.33.

They said that the price of per litre petrol was Rs35 and the government charged Rs. 35 litre on every litre. After the taxes, the original price of per litre petrol was Rs.

70 but it was being sold against Rs 97 across the country.

Therefore, the Federal government could lower further the prices of petroleum products in coming days to give relief to the public. The partial lockdown also brought ease to the and transportation of everything was continued without any hindrance. The sources said that the other reason of these lowering prices might be that there was minimum consumption of petroleum products during the lockdown days. They said that the refinery also suspended their activities amid fears of the virus but now there were chances of positive trend in all these products in coming days. The government authorities also ensured smooth supply of these products to every corner of the country during the lockdown, they added.

