Poland keen to enhance trade relation with Pakistan: Envoy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan's ambassador designate to Poland Malik Mohammad Farooq has urged Pakistani businessmen to take advantage of business opportunities in Poland.

The trade volume between the two countries is close to US $ 360 million. Pakistan also has strong mutual relations including defense and trade ties with Poland. Trade links can be further enhanced in the fields of textile, oil and gas, railway machinery, leather, bed sheets, telecommunications, food and education.

Ambassador-designate made these remarks during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

While talking to the Chamber's President Saboor Malik, the ambassador said role of Chamber of Commerce is very important for promoting bilateral trade.

Malik Mohammad Farooq said Pakistan's trade with Poland is very low despite high potential. Poland is geographically located in the middle of Europe.

It is the hour of need that the business community should accelerate efforts to promote trade with Poland.

He assured that his embassy would cooperate with the private sector in these efforts.

On this occasion, President Chamber of Commerce Sabor Malik gave a short briefing on the ongoing activities of the Chamber to the Ambassador- designate.

He said the Chamber of Commerce and exchange of the delegation is very imperative to improve the ties between the two countries. Non-traditional sectors, information technology, Gems and Jewelery and tourism can also be promising sectors for business opportunities, he added.

He urged that Pakistan embassy and commercial section should use their office effectively in identifying promising sectors and stressed that Polish investors should setup joint ventures in Pakistan in tourism, IT, textile and other sectors.

Group leader and former president Sohail Altaf urged that embassy should double its efforts in promoting true and positive image of the country and assured full support of chamber in this regard.