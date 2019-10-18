UrduPoint.com
Police Adopts Strict Security Arrangements At Masques, Imambargahs, Churches

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:26 PM

The Police have adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with the other law enforcement agencies within the city areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Police have adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with the other law enforcement agencies within the city areas.

The police spokesman Friday said that additional reinforcement has been deployed at the mosques, imambargahs and religious Madaris for Jumma prayers and churches.

He said that patrolling mobiles were also vigilant to maintain security situation in the parks, Jumma bazaars and markets.

The search of every faithful was ensured before entering into these places, he said and added that police contingents were also assigned patrolling duties around the district jail, public offices and other important buildings.

More Stories From Pakistan

