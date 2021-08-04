Police arrest 10; recover over four kg charras, 24 liters liquor

Police in their operation against drugs peddlers and bootleggers arrested 10 persons and recovered over 4580 grams charras and 24 liters liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in their operation against drugs peddlers and bootleggers arrested 10 persons and recovered over 4580 grams charras and 24 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila, Gujar Khan and Pirwadhai police conducted raids and rounded up Yasir Khan, Dilnawaz Ashraf, Zohaib Zameer, Zubair Hassan, Asif Ali, Safdar Ali, Farhan Ali, Muhammad Jalal, Muhammad Hussain, and Muhammad Hamza.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.