UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 10; Recover Over Four Kg Charras, 24 Liters Liquor

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

Police arrest 10; recover over four kg charras, 24 liters liquor

Police in their operation against drugs peddlers and bootleggers arrested 10 persons and recovered over 4580 grams charras and 24 liters liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in their operation against drugs peddlers and bootleggers arrested 10 persons and recovered over 4580 grams charras and 24 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila, Gujar Khan and Pirwadhai police conducted raids and rounded up Yasir Khan, Dilnawaz Ashraf, Zohaib Zameer, Zubair Hassan, Asif Ali, Safdar Ali, Farhan Ali, Muhammad Jalal, Muhammad Hussain, and Muhammad Hamza.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Gujar Khan Taxila All From

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure ..

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure Board of Directors of Al Rams ..

10 minutes ago
 Governor pays rich tribute to martyred policemen

Governor pays rich tribute to martyred policemen

23 seconds ago
 Dr. Fehmida congratulates Arshad Nadeem

Dr. Fehmida congratulates Arshad Nadeem

24 seconds ago
 De Grasse 'shocks the world' as American sprinting ..

De Grasse 'shocks the world' as American sprinting drought continues

26 seconds ago
 Three permanent judges of Sindh High Court sworn i ..

Three permanent judges of Sindh High Court sworn in

28 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for Muharram ul Haram ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for Muharram ul Haram

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.