UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 12 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 07:50 PM

Police arrest 12 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three drugs peddlers, four bootleggers and five for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering over four kg charras, illegal weapons and liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, airport police rounded up a drug peddler namely Muhammad Nasir and recovered 4120 grams charras from his possession.

Sadiqabad, Morgah and Airport police conducted raids in different areas and held five accused namely Zain Abbas, Muhammad Akhlaq, Amjad Mehmood, Tanveer and Waseem for possessing illegal weapons.

Police also recovered five 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Meanwhile, Bani police held Amir with 160 grams charras. Race Course police rounded up Yasir Abbas for carrying 200 grams charras. Cantt police netted Akash with over three liters liquor while Shahzad was apprehended with four liters liquor.

Civil Line police sent behind the bars, Alian and seized eight liters liquor while Kalar Syedan police nabbed Raheem Shah and recovered 12 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Bani Nasir Raheem Shah All From Race Airport

Recent Stories

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

36 minutes ago

1 hour ago

DEWA’s Youth Council, EGA hold panel discussion ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

2 hours ago

SEHA partners with University of Manchester to lau ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Cuba discuss expanding parliamentary cooperat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.