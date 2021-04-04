Police arrest 12 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three drugs peddlers, four bootleggers and five for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering over four kg charras, illegal weapons and liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, airport police rounded up a drug peddler namely Muhammad Nasir and recovered 4120 grams charras from his possession.

Sadiqabad, Morgah and Airport police conducted raids in different areas and held five accused namely Zain Abbas, Muhammad Akhlaq, Amjad Mehmood, Tanveer and Waseem for possessing illegal weapons.

Police also recovered five 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Meanwhile, Bani police held Amir with 160 grams charras. Race Course police rounded up Yasir Abbas for carrying 200 grams charras. Cantt police netted Akash with over three liters liquor while Shahzad was apprehended with four liters liquor.

Civil Line police sent behind the bars, Alian and seized eight liters liquor while Kalar Syedan police nabbed Raheem Shah and recovered 12 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.