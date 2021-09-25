Police arrest 26 narcotics dealers, recover 12kg hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) ::District police during action against narcotics dealers recovered 12 kilogram hashish and arrested 26 drug dealers during current month, said police on Saturday.

Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) on the directions of DPO district Dir Lower Irfanullah Khan raided on the points of narcotics dealers and recovered 11090 grams hashish, 88 grams ice and 48 grams heroin.

DPO said that strict action would be taken against drug dealers.

The police registered cases and further investigation was underway.