UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 28 Suspect In Strike Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Police arrest 28 suspect in strike operation

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) ::The district police on Wednesday arrested 28 suspects during search and strike operation against anti-social elements in the district.

On the directives of District Police Officer, Sohail Khalid, the police team raided headed by DSP Tangi Mohamamd Ishaq Khan conducted raids on hideouts of criminals and arrested 28 suspects involved in various crimes.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the arrested people.

During the operation, police team also checked vehicles and verified documentations. The recovered arms were included seven pistols and hundreds of cartridges.

DPO said that operation against criminals would continue to purge society from all crimes. He said that strict directives have been issued to all police stations to take stern action against drug peddlers.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Tangi Criminals All From

Recent Stories

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their imp ..

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their implementation

18 minutes ago
 CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

23 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

20 minutes ago
 Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should ..

Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should be Rejected - Moscow

20 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas ..

Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas Residents Getting Russian Pas ..

20 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land ..

Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land for ANF academy

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.