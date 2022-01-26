Police arrest 28 suspect in strike operation

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) ::The district police on Wednesday arrested 28 suspects during search and strike operation against anti-social elements in the district.

On the directives of District Police Officer, Sohail Khalid, the police team raided headed by DSP Tangi Mohamamd Ishaq Khan conducted raids on hideouts of criminals and arrested 28 suspects involved in various crimes.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the arrested people.

During the operation, police team also checked vehicles and verified documentations. The recovered arms were included seven pistols and hundreds of cartridges.

DPO said that operation against criminals would continue to purge society from all crimes. He said that strict directives have been issued to all police stations to take stern action against drug peddlers.