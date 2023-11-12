Police Arrest 3 accused in fireworks, aerial firing at marriage party

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Police in Taxila and Airport arrested three accused on Sunday for displaying fireworks, aerial firing, and use of firecrackers at a marriage party.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested Muhammad Yusuf and Shiraz for setting off firecrackers at the wedding ceremony.

Airport police also carried out a raid and arrested Hassan Hayyat for violating marriage laws and recovered firecrackers from his custody.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan commended the police teams for their swift action and said that those who put the lives of citizens in danger by using fireworks and aerial firing will not be spared.