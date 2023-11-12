Open Menu

Police Arrest 3 Accused In Fireworks, Aerial Firing At Marriage Party

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Police Arrest 3 accused in fireworks, aerial firing at marriage party

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Police in Taxila and Airport arrested three accused on Sunday for displaying fireworks, aerial firing, and use of firecrackers at a marriage party.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested Muhammad Yusuf and Shiraz for setting off firecrackers at the wedding ceremony.

Airport police also carried out a raid and arrested Hassan Hayyat for violating marriage laws and recovered firecrackers from his custody.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan commended the police teams for their swift action and said that those who put the lives of citizens in danger by using fireworks and aerial firing will not be spared.

Related Topics

Firing Police Marriage Shiraz Taxila Waqas Khan Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

5 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

19 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

19 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

19 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

19 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

19 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

19 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

19 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan