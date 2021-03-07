Police arrest 313 accused during last fortnight

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have got remarkable success against criminal elements during the last fortnight and nabbed 313 criminals besides recovery of valuables worth millions of rupees and narcotics from them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that 83 persons involved in crime related to property were held besides recovery of valuables worth 26.87 million from them.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, he said that renewed efforts were made by all officers for safety and security of the citizens.

Owing these efforts, he said police also nabbed 30 persons involved in 23 dacoities and recovered looted or snatched valuables from them. A total of 24 burglary/theft cases were resolved besides arrest of 31 burglars. Police arrested 22 car and bike lifters and recovered eight stolen cars and motorbikes.

During special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 98 proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in crime cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that police apprehended 42 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered one rifle, 35 pistols,116 rounds and six dagger from them.

A total of 51 persons were held for having narcotics and liquor while 51 cases were registered against them besides recovery of 20.640 kilogram hashish, 1.835 kilograms heroin, 420 gram ice,55 gram opium and 223 wine and liquor bottles from them, the SSP (Operations) added.

Meanwhile, police also held 24 accused involved in six important cases and 20 other accused wanted to police in other cases including immoral activities.

SSP (Operations) Mustafa Tanveer said that Islamabad police is striving hard to secure the city and all out efforts would be made for safety and security of the citizens.