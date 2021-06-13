UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 6 Drug Peddlers During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Attock Police on Sunday launched crackdown against drug peddlers' mafia and conducted raids in different parts if the district and arrested six accused recovering over seven kilogram charas from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Attock Saddar police conducted a raid and arrested Yasir Khan on recovery of 2.

10 kilograms charas and in another successful raid recovered 1.20 kilograms charas from Aziz Ahmed.

Similarly, Hassanabdal Police arrested raided at the den of Ijaz Ahmed and recovered 1.30 kilograms charas from his possession.

Attock city police arrested Awal Khan and recovered 0.5 kilograms charas from his possession. Similarly, Pindigheab police in their operation managed to net Muhammad Suleman for carrying 1.36 kilograms charas and Noshad Ahmed for car carrying 1.07 kilograms charas.

More Stories From Pakistan

