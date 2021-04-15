Police arrest 6 drug peddlers,gutka,charas,liquor recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested six drug peddlers and recovered gutka, charas, wine and illicit liquor from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi Incharge CIA Tharparkar carried out a raid in the jurisdiction of Police station chachro and arrested an accused Peer Bux so Muhammad Malook Rahmoon and seized 1100 packets of safina gutka.

Meanwhile SHO Chachro while conducting raid arrested a suspect Ashok Meghwar and recovered 90 gram Charas from his possession.

Incharge CIA acting on a tip-off held a drug peddler Krishan s/o Paaro, Dewan Meghwar and toto Meghwar and recovered 66 bottles whisky.

Meanwhile SHO vijoto arrested a drug peddler Ghansham kolhi and recovered 10 liters illicit liquor from his possession.Police have registered cases against suspects under Narcotics substance control Act.