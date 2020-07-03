Police arrest 6 drug-pushers in Faisalabad

Police arrested alleged drug-peddlers and seized contraband from them here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested alleged drug-peddlers and seized contraband from them here Friday.

According to police, Jarranwala City police arrested Naveed Ahmed and seized 1.5-kg charas from him.

Saddar police Tndlianwala nabbed Enayat Ali and recovered 1.6-kg charas from him.

Gulberg police arrested 3 gamblers and recovered Rs 6,200 stake money from them.

Samundri City police held Nadeem Masih and recovered 150 litres of liquor from him.