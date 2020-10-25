Police arrest accused involved in destruction of temple

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an accused involved in disruption and violating sanctity of temple On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO Nagarparkar carried out a raid and arrested a suspect Khemchand Kolhi involved in violating sanctity of temple in village Maao near Nagarparkar.

Meanwhile accused in a confessional statement said that he disrupted temple's sanctity for grabbing money and valuables from the temple.