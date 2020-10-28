UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Gutka Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:42 PM

Police arrest drug peddler, gutka recovered

Police claimed to have arrested drug peddlers and recovered gutka and cash from his possession

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested drug peddlers and recovered gutka and cash from his possession.

On the directives of SSP Faisal Bashir Memon SHO Mehmood Abad Iftekhar Bajwa carried out a raid in his jurisdiction near Sugar Mills and arrested a accused Ilyas Unar and recovered 1430 packets of Shanti Gutka and valuables worth Rs 40000 while his accomplice Ali Gohar managed to escape.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

British footballer appreciates Shahid Khan Afridi

27 minutes ago

All set to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) acro ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Aerospace Forces Successfully Test-Launch ..

8 minutes ago

Stepanakert Sounds Siren, Azeri Forces Hitting Cit ..

8 minutes ago

PHF name technical officials for National Sr Hocke ..

8 minutes ago

Students hold rally against blasphemous caricature ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.