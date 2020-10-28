Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Gutka Recovered
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested drug peddlers and recovered gutka and cash from his possession.
On the directives of SSP Faisal Bashir Memon SHO Mehmood Abad Iftekhar Bajwa carried out a raid in his jurisdiction near Sugar Mills and arrested a accused Ilyas Unar and recovered 1430 packets of Shanti Gutka and valuables worth Rs 40000 while his accomplice Ali Gohar managed to escape.