Police arrest drug peddler, gutka recovered

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested drug peddlers and recovered gutka and cash from his possession.

On the directives of SSP Faisal Bashir Memon SHO Mehmood Abad Iftekhar Bajwa carried out a raid in his jurisdiction near Sugar Mills and arrested a accused Ilyas Unar and recovered 1430 packets of Shanti Gutka and valuables worth Rs 40000 while his accomplice Ali Gohar managed to escape.