Police arrest four criminals including proclaimed offender in attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four criminals including a proclaimed offender who wanted to police from last ten years.

As per details, Jand police have arrested Mujahid r/o Aurangabad who had shot dead Sher Ahmad and injured a woman on February 9, 2011.

Similarly, Bahtar police arrested Wajid and Kashif and recovered a stolen pick up from their possession.

In another attempt, Attock Khurd police arrested Talat Mehmood and recovered 600 gram charas from his possession . All have been sent behind the bars.