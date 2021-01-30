UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Four Criminals Including Proclaimed Offender In Attock

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 05:21 PM

Police have arrested four criminals including a proclaimed offender who wanted to police from last ten years

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four criminals including a proclaimed offender who wanted to police from last ten years.

As per details, Jand police have arrested Mujahid r/o Aurangabad who had shot dead Sher Ahmad and injured a woman on February 9, 2011.

Similarly, Bahtar police arrested Wajid and Kashif and recovered a stolen pick up from their possession.

In another attempt, Attock Khurd police arrested Talat Mehmood and recovered 600 gram charas from his possession . All have been sent behind the bars.

More Stories From Pakistan

