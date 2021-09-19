UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest House Owner For Steeling Rs 500,000, Two Cheques Of Tenant

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :New Town Police in an operation arrested a house owner who stole Rs 500,000 and two cheques from his tenant's house.

According to a police spokesman, a case was registered on the complaint of the tenant and police rounded up the accused namely Sikandar Abbasi within few hours who stole Rs 500,000 and two cheques from his tenant's house.

Police recovered the stolen amount, Rs 500,000 and two cheques from possession of the burglar.

New Town police said the accused would be challaned with solid evidence.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to continue raids to net the criminals.

