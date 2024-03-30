Open Menu

Police Arrest Notorious Lyari Gang War Commander In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The notorious commander, Faisal Mulla, was arrested in injured condition after an encounter during the raid on Saturday.

According to a private news channel, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City, Amjad Hayat said that the police conducted a raid and arrested a notorious criminal affiliated with the Lyari gang war allegedly involved in sectarian target killing, extortion and terrorism activities in the metropolis.

Amjad Hayat, claimed that the accused was involved in sectarian target killing, extortion, terrorism and other serious crimes, adding that the accused was most wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

He revealed that the accused was involved in orchestrating grenade blasts and targeted killings, often targeting businessmen, builders, and shopkeepers who refused to pay extortion money.

However, the accused is being investigated further.

