Police arrest suspect for stabbing a man to death

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Police have arrested suspect for stabbing to death a man few days ago here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the arrested suspect Sher Baz Khan stabbed a man namely Haroon Ali to death over petty dispute.

The case of the incident was registered in the Race Course police station on the complaint of the victim's brother-in-law.

The Race Course police, by using the intelligence and human resources through using scientific method, traced and arrested the accused who was fled away after committing the crime.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said that the accused would be challaned and punished. The arrest of such accused involved in heinous crimes is important for ensuring the justice, he said.