UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Suspected Outlaw In Injured Condition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition

The police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of Phuleli police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of Phuleli police station.

The police spokesman informed that the police tried to arrest the suspect Majid alias Maju Sindhi but he fired gunshots at the police in a bid to escape.

He added that the suspect sustained the bullet injury during the exchange of fire near Jurial Shah graveyard.

He was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery.

The spokesman claimed that the suspect belonged to the Jameel Baasi gang, allegedly involved in drug peddling.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station

Recent Stories

President urges politicians to reduce political po ..

President urges politicians to reduce political polarization through democratic ..

54 seconds ago
 Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

55 seconds ago
 Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurologica ..

Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurological disorder'

57 seconds ago
 New York Times workers stage first strike in 40 ye ..

New York Times workers stage first strike in 40 years

5 minutes ago
 Daily Mail's apology to PM - 'slap on the face of ..

Daily Mail's apology to PM - 'slap on the face of opponents': Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

5 minutes ago
 On Int'l Anti-Corruption Day, leadership reaffirms ..

On Int'l Anti-Corruption Day, leadership reaffirms resolve to achieve corruption ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.