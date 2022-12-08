Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of Phuleli police station.

The police spokesman informed that the police tried to arrest the suspect Majid alias Maju Sindhi but he fired gunshots at the police in a bid to escape.

He added that the suspect sustained the bullet injury during the exchange of fire near Jurial Shah graveyard.

He was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery.

The spokesman claimed that the suspect belonged to the Jameel Baasi gang, allegedly involved in drug peddling.