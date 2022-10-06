UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Three Accused Of Aerial Firing In PP-209 Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022

Police arrest three accused of aerial firing in PP-209 Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The police apprehended three accused of aerial firing during a corner meeting held in connection with by-elections in PP-209 on Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notice.

District Monitoring Officer for PP-209 Khanewal-VII, Khalid Mehmood had written letters to a candidate Faisal Jan Niazi and District Police Officer (DPO), Imran Jaleel Ghalzai about it, said a provincial spokesperson for ECP, Huda Ali Gohar on Wednesday.

She informed that the DMO had directed the DPO to register an FIR against the accused and arrest them.

Chab Kalan police apprehended one Mohsin Sahil and two unknown accused under sections 337H(2), 285 and 286 of the Pakistan Penal Code and recovered weapons from them, she maintained.

She quoted Punjab Election Commissioner Saeed Gul as saying that strict action would be initiated against all those violating the ECP code of conduct and creating a law and order situation.

