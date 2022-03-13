Police arrest three with illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possessions during a crackdown here on Sunday, police spokesman informed.

During a course of action, Bani police recovered a pistol 9mm from Shehzad Khan.

Similarly, Saddar Barooni held Anwarullah and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Meanwhile, Rawat police arrested Yasir and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SP appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown on illegal arms holders to be continued.